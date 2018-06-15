FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 5:36 PM / in 4 hours

Nacho in at fullback for Spain in Iberian derby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Spain will start Friday’s Group B encounter against Portugal with Diego Costa leading up front and backed up by midfielders Andres Iniesta, Isco and David Silva.

Football - AFC Bournemouth v Real Madrid - Pre Season Friendly - Goldsands Stadium, Dean Court - 13/14 - 21/7/13 Nacho Fernandez - Real Madrid Mandatory Credit: Action Images / John Sibley

Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez, who has started only one of Spain’s last six games, was chosen to begin at right back, with Dani Carvajal not fit enough to start.

Portugal had no major surprises in their line up, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Guedes up front. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva will support the attacking pair from midfield.

The two teams are in Group B, alongside Iran and Morocco. Iran beat the North Africans 1-0 earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
