Joao Mario starts for Portugal, Guedes keeps place

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Midfielder Joao Mario was included in Portugal’s starting line-up for the World Cup Group B match against Morocco on Tuesday in the only change from the team which started the 3-3 draw against Spain.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Portugal News Conference - Kratovo, Moscow Region, Russia - June 12, 2018. Joao Mario attends a news conference. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Joao Mario, a key player in the team which won the European Championship two years ago, replaced Manuel Fernandes while Goncalo Guedes kept his place in attack, again being preferred to Andre Silva.

Morocco made three changes to the team which lost 1-0 to Iran as defenders Manuel da Costa and Nabil Dirar and forward Khalid Boutaib were all included.

Da Costa, born in France to Portuguese and Moroccan parents, played for Portugal at under-21 and under-23 level before choosing to represent the North Africans at senior level.