Russia 'absolutely ready' for World Cup, Infantino says

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia is “absolutely ready” to host the 2018 soccer World Cup in June and July, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit the Fisht Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Sochi, Russia May 3, 2018. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking officials in Sochi, one of 11 World Cup cities, Infantino said preparations for the month-long tournament were nearly complete.

Russia will host the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 12 stadiums spread across cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.