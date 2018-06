MOSCOW (Reuters) - A hotel in the Russian soccer World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don was evacuated by police late on Tuesday, staff at the Topos Congress hotel said.

Security blocks the entrance to the Topos Congress hotel in the soccer World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters witnesses at the scene said they were told by police that they had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.