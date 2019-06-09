WWC roundup: Cristiane's hat trick boosts Brazil

Cristiane’s hat trick powered Brazil to a 3-0 win Sunday over first-time Women’s World Cup participant Jamaica in Group C play in Grenoble, France.

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group C - Brazil v Jamaica - Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France - June 9, 2019 Brazil's Cristiane scores their third goal from a free kick to complete her hat-trick REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

She scored in the 15th, 50th and 64th minutes to become the ninth woman with at least 10 career World Cup goals. It was the first hat trick since 1999 for the Brazilians, who played without six-time world player of the year Marta due to a left thigh injury.

Jamaican goalkeeper Sydney Schneider saved a penalty shot by Andressa in the 38th minute to keep the match close in the first half.

Italy 2, Australia 1

Two second-half goals by Barbara Bonansea, including the stoppage-time winner, lifted Italy to an upset of Australia in Group C action in Valenciennes, France.

The sixth-ranked Matildas struck first on Sam Kerr’s 22nd-minute goal.

Bonansea scored the equalizer for the 15th-ranked Italians in the 56th minute and headed home the winner past goalkeeper Lydia Williams in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Italy is competing in the World Cup for the first time since 1999.

England 2, Scotland 1

Nikita Parris and Ellen White scored first-half goals to help England post the Group D win in Nice, France.

Parris tallied on a penalty kick in the 14th minute that occurred after a Scotland handball. White made it 2-0 in the 40th minute when she sent a left-footed shot into the net.

Scotland avoided the shutout when Claire Emslie scored in the 79th minute, marking the country’s first-ever goal in Women’s World Cup play.

