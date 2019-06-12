WWC roundup: France overcomes own goal to beat Norway

Eugenie Le Sommer converted the game-winning penalty kick in the 72nd minute, and the tournament hosts overcame an appalling own goal to beat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday in Nice, France and move to 2-0 atop Group A at the Women’s World Cup.

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group A - France v Norway - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - June 12, 2019 France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their second goal with Amel Majri REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Le Sommer’s penalty was awarded upon video review, which determined that Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Engen followed through on a clearance attempt and spiked the knee of French wingback Marion Torrent inside the 18-yard box. It was deemed a foul and a yellow card, and Le Sommer smashed the ensuing kick into the bottom left corner.

That regained the lead for Les Bleues, who had given up a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute when defender Wendie Renard found her own net. Chasing down a flat cross on the doorstep of the back post, Renard tried to flick the ball out for a corner kick but got square contact and put it straight into her net.

France took its first lead just 42 seconds into the second half, when striker Valerie Gauvin slammed home a cross from wingback Amel Majri at the center of the 6-yard box.

Germany 1, Spain 0

Sara Daebritz scored in the 42nd minute, and Germany defeated Spain in Valenciennes, France, to remain undefeated after two games in Group B.

The victory all but assures that Germany (2-0) will advance to the next round. The two-time winners of the Women’s World Cup have one more Group B game, which will be played Sunday against South Africa.

Spain (1-1) defeated South Africa 3-1 in its tournament opener Saturday and will have a key match against China on Sunday as it looks to advance to the next round.

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Nigeria put itself into position to advance to the knockout stage with a victory at Grenoble, France, that likely eliminated South Korea’s chances to advance beyond Group A play.

Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute on an own goal when South Korea’s Kim Do-yeon attempted to clear a long ball and put it into the back of her own net instead. South Korea appeared to tie the game 1-1 in the 58th minute, but an offside call nullified the goal. Nigeria added an insurance goal in the 75th minute on a score from Asisat Oshoala, who went on a counterattack from midfield before working her way to a sharp angle where she was able to score.

Nigeria (1-1) and Norway (1-1) each have three points ahead of the final group match, with Nigeria set to face France and Norway to face South Korea. France, which has already clinched a spot in the knockout round, beat South Korea 4-0 in the opener, and Norway beat Nigeria 3-0.

—Field Level Media