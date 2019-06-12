WWC roundup: Morgan scores five goals, U.S. routs Thailand

Alex Morgan tied the American record with five goals, four in the second half, as the U.S. women’s national team started defense of its FIFA Women’s World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand at Reims, France, on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group F - United States v Thailand - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 11, 2019 Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their eighth goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The 13 goals, the last coming by Carli Lloyd in the second minute of stoppage time, is a World Cup record, men or women.

Morgan scored her third goal in 74th minute to make it 8-0 and added her fourth for a 10-0 lead in the 81st. After a score by Mallory Pugh, she equaled Michelle Akers’ mark of five goals in a World Cup match in the 87th minute. Akers set the record vs. Chinese Taipei in 1991.

The U.S., the No. 1 ranked team in the world, did as expected against No. 34 Thailand, which is appearing in its second World Cup and had lost 12 of its past 13 matches.

The U.S. had a 39-2 advantage in shots.

Sweden 2, Chile 0

Kosovare Asllani and Madelen Janogy scored late goals as Sweden posted the shutout win in Group F play at Rennes, France.

Asllani broke a scoreless tie in the 83rd minute. Janogy added a goal four minutes into stoppage time by outmaneuvering three defenders to put the game away.

Both goals came after the match was interrupted for 45 minutes by a delay due to heavy rain and lightning.

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Jill Roord scored on a header two minutes into stoppage as Netherlands recorded a Group E victory at Le Havre, France.

Roord was stationed near the post as the ball came her way. She headed it downward and it skipped past New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

Netherlands had a 17-6 edge in shots but put only three on target. New Zealand also put three on the mark.

—Field Level Media