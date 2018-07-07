FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Kremlin says Putin 'proud' of Russia team after World Cup exit - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is “proud” of the national soccer team, Interfax news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying, after Russia lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarter-final match on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool/File Photo

“(Putin) watched, he was rooting for the team. We lost in a fair and great game. They are still great guys for us, they are heroes. They were dying on the pitch, we are proud with them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

Croatia will play England, who earlier beat Sweden 2-0 in Samara, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Ivanova

