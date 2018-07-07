FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up England semi-final

Sudipto Ganguly

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Croatia beat hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties after the teams were level at 2-2 following extra time in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and will meet England in the semi-finals.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Quarter Final - Russia vs Croatia - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - July 7, 2018 Croatia's Ivan Rakitic celebrates with team mates after scoring the deciding penalty during the shootout REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida put them 2-1 ahead from a Luka Modric corner in the first period of extra time but Russia’s Mario Fernandes headed an equalizer with five minutes remaining, much to the delight of the partisan crowd at the Fisht Stadium.

Denis Cheryshev’s swerving left-footer from the edge of the box had opened the scoring for Russia in the 31st minute of normal time but an unmarked Andrej Kramaric headed in a cross from Mario Mandzukic eight minutes later to restore parity.

Croatia will play England, who earlier beat Sweden 2-0 in Samara, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ken Ferris

