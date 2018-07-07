Hosts Russia and Croatia level at 1-1, go to extra time

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Hosts Russia and Croatia were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in Saturday’s last World Cup quarter-final at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the teams will now play extra time.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Quarter Final - Russia vs Croatia - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - July 7, 2018 Croatia's Danijel Subasic reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine

Denis Cheryshev’s swerving left-footer from the edge of the box gave hosts Russia the lead in the 31st minute but an unmarked Andrej Kramaric headed in a cross from Mario Mandzukic eight minutes later to restore parity.

The winners will play England in the semi-finals at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.