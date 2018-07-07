FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Hosts Russia level at 1-1 with Croatia at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Andrej Kramaric’s header for Croatia canceled out a stunning strike from Russia’s Denis Cheryshev to leave the teams level at 1-1 at halftime in the last World Cup quarter-final at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium on Saturday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Quarter Final - Russia vs Croatia - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - July 7, 2018 Croatia's Ivan Perisic hits the post with a shot REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cheryshev’s swerving left-footer from the edge of the box gave hosts Russia the lead in the 31st minute but an unmarked Kramaric headed in a cross from Mario Mandzukic eight minutes later to restore parity.

The winners will play England in the semi-finals at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris

