June 19, 2018 / 5:29 PM / in 2 hours

Salah starts for Egypt against Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Egypt’s talismanic striker Mohamed Salah was named in their starting line-up for their second World Cup Group A match against Russia in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Egypt Training - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 18, 2018 Egypt's Mohamed Salah with team mates during training REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Salah missed Egypt’s 1-0 defeat by Uruguay in their first game as he was still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final last month, and replaces Amr Warda in the only change made by coach Hector Cuper.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov made two changes to the team that thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament, with winger Denis Cheryshev, who scored twice in that match, replacing injured midfielder Alan Dzagoev.

Forward Artem Dzyuba, who scored a minute after coming on from the bench in the second half, is the other change and starts in place of striker Fyodor Smolov.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in St Petersburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge

