FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 12, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Factbox: Russia v Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russia play Saudi Arabia in a Group A match in Moscow on Thursday.

    Where: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

    Capacity: 80,000

    When: Thursday June 14, 1800 local (1600 BST/ 1100 ET)

    Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

    Key stats:

    - Hosts Russia enter the World Cup as the lowest-ranked of the 32 teams participating in the tournament as they sit 70th in the FIFA rankings while Saudi Arabia are three spots above in 67th.

    - Russia last progressed past the World Cup group stage in 1986, when they were part of the Soviet Union national team, while Saudi Arabia’s sole appearance in the last-16 came in 1994. Since then they have lost seven and drawn two of their matches in three World Cups.

    - Saudi Arabia won two warm-up matches before losing three in a row, the last being a 2-1 defeat by World Cup holders Germany.

    - Russia last won an international match in October 2017, when they beat South Korea 4-2 in a friendly.

   

    Previous meetings: The teams have played each other once before - in a friendly in 1993, with Saudi Arabia winning 4-2.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru,; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.