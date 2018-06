(Reuters) - World Cup hosts Russia have qualified for the second round of the tournament as Uruguay went through by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Group A on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Egypt - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 19, 2018 Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates REUTERS/Michael Dalder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The result in Rostov-On-Don means Stanislav Cherchesov’s Russia side cannot be overhauled on points by either the Saudis or Egypt for the two qualifying places for the last 16.

Russia still face a battle with Uruguay for who finishes top of the group.