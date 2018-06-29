FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 11:48 AM / in 2 minutes

Man detained at Moscow airport after making false bomb threat: authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A man was detained at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Friday after falsely stating he was carrying an explosive device, the airport said in a statement.

The airport said that the man made the claim when passing through a security check. It said no threat had been found after searching the individual and that the airport was functioning as normal.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw a man being led away by security guards in handcuffs.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

