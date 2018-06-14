Sepp Blatter to travel to Moscow for World Cup on June 19: spokesman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Banned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will travel to Moscow on June 19 for a 2-3 day trip to attend the soccer World Cup, his spokesman Thomas Renggli said on Thursday.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being heard in the arbitration procedure involving him and FIFA in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy Picture Supplied by Action Images

Renggli said earlier this week that Blatter had received an open invitation from President Vladimir Putin.

Blatter, who led world soccer’s governing body for 17 years, was suspended from the sport for six years for ethics violations in 2015 amid the biggest corruption scandal to shake FIFA.