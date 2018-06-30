FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 5:58 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

FIFA fines World Cup hosts Russia for discriminatory banner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - FIFA has fined World Cup hosts Russia 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) after their fans displayed a discriminatory banner during the country’s 3-0 World Cup loss to Uruguay.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - June 11, 2018. A man is seen next to the FIFA World Cup logo at the stadium. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Russia play Spain in the last 16 on Sunday after the country reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in post-Soviet history.

FIFA also fined Serbia 20,000 Swiss francs for a “political and offensive banner” during their 2-0 loss to Brazil at Moscow’s Spartak stadium. Serbia, who are out of the tournament, were fined for the display of a similar banner earlier in the tournament.

Mexico were fined 15,000 Swiss francs for crowd disturbance after their fans threw objects during their team’s 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Morocco were slapped with a fine of 65,000 Swiss francs for a series of incidents during the 2-2 draw with Spain, including crowd disturbance and six members of the team’s technical staff forcing their way on to the pitch after the final whistle.

($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber,; Editing by Ed Osmond

