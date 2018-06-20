FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in an hour

Asylum seekers enter Finland from Russia using World Cup IDs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI/ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Five people have entered Finland illegally with the help of soccer World Cup fan identity documents and subsequently applied for asylum, the Finnish border guard told Reuters on Wednesday.

The asylum seekers, of Nigerian, Moroccan and Chinese nationality, crossed the border into Finland from World Cup host Russia, which has provided match ticket holders with visa-free entry, the border guard said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in ST. PETERSBURG and Jussi Rosendahl in HELSINKI; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Catherine Evans

