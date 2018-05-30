FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Away from the World Cup, the secret lives of goalposts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Never mind Russia’s state of the art World Cup stadiums, Reuters photographers have been capturing the eclectic settings of communities’ spartan goalposts and pitches.

Children play with a puppy near a goalpost on a football pitch in the Siberian settlement of Novosyolovo, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The sometimes ramshackle goalposts were photographed in Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, giving a glimpse of life away from the fervor of a tournament that will be watched by fans from around the world.

Young Russians do pull-ups from the crossbar and run around on pitches in the shadow of golden onion domes, old Soviet concrete walls and modern high-rises.

Slideshow (11 Images)

Locals also find alternative uses for the rusty, netless posts that have seen better days. One man ties his goat to the upright, children take a dog for a walk, and a man gallops past another on horseback.

For the photo essay, click on reut.rs/2snVfV0

Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

