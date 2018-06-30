World Cup fever hits Kremlin regiment on Red Square

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin’s military regiment surprised World Cup fans in Moscow on Saturday by marching through Red Square with two members showing off their soccer skills.

A conductor holds a ball as he directs the Presidential Band during the Changing of the Guard ceremony in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The regiment, which usually marches inside the Kremlin’s walls, changed its usual itinerary and crossed Red Square in front of a crowd of locals and foreign tourists.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Undeterred by heavy rain, two members of the regiment in ceremonial uniform passed around a soccer ball on Red Square’s cobblestones while members of the cavalry followed marching guards.

Founded in 1936, the Kremlin regiment guards the Kremlin and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside its walls, among other tasks.

Russia is hosting the soccer World Cup for the first time, holding matches in 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.