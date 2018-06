SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian police carried out checks at a shopping mall in the soccer World Cup host city of Samara after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday, but found nothing dangerous on the premises, police told Reuters.

People stand outside a mall that was evacuated in the World Cup city of Samara, Russia June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Three shopping malls and a hospital in Samara were evacuated after the threats was phoned in, local media reported.