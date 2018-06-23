FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2018

Factbox: Saudi Arabia v Egypt

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia play Egypt in a World Cup Group A match in Volgograd on Monday, with both teams already unable to reach the knockout phase.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Egypt - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 19, 2018 Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Where: Volgograd Arena

Capacity: 43,713

When: Monday, June 25, 1700 local (1400 GMT/1000 ET)

Key stats:

** Saudi Arabia and Egypt both lost their first two matches in Group A and can only contest third place before they pack their bags and head home.

** Saudi Arabia have conceded six goals so far in Russia and have failed to score in either of their two matches.

** Egypt have appeared in three World Cups - in 1934, 1990 and 2018 - but are yet to win a match in six attempts, losing four times and drawing twice.

** Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah scored 71 percent of the team’s goals during qualification and scored in the 3-1 defeat by Russia, their only one of the World Cup tournament so far.

** Saudi Arabia are appearing at their first World Cup finals since 2006. In four previous appearances, they have only once reached the last 16, in 1994.

** Saudi Arabia were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in their opening game and then lost 1-0 to Uruguay. Egypt lost 1-0 to Uruguay, conceding in the 89th-minute, before being beaten 3-1 by Russia.

** Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary could enter the World Cup record books as the oldest player to compete at the finals, although the 45-year-old was left out of the previous two games.

Previous meetings: The two sides have played six times before which have resulted in four wins for Egypt, one for Saudi Arabia and one draw.

