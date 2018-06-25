FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 3:17 PM / in 41 minutes

Egypt and Saudi level at half-time after Salah strike, penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah scored with a lob in the 22nd minute before Saudi Arabia’s Salman Al-Faraj levelled the score at 1-1 by half-time from the penalty spot in Monday’s Group A game, the last match of the tournament for the two already-eliminated teams.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Saudi Arabia vs Egypt - Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia - June 25, 2018 Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the match REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Saudis were awarded a first penalty before half-time, but Egyptian keeper Essam El-Hadary - who became the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup - saved Fahad Al-Muwallad’s shot. When a second penalty was awarded minutes later, however, Al-Faraj scored from the spot.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Hugh Lawson

