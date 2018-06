MOSCOW (Reuters) - A taxi driver who drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Moscow on Saturday fell asleep at the wheel and accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal, Interfax news agency reported, citing an unnamed source.

A damaged taxi, which ran into a crowd of people, is evacuated in central Moscow, Russia June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jack Stubbs

A yellow taxi drove into a crowd in the Russian capital, injuring eight people including two Mexicans who were in the city for the soccer World Cup, officials and eyewitnesses said.