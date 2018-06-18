Taxi driver says drove into people in Moscow after mixing up pedals

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kyrgyz taxi driver who drove his car into pedestrians near the Kremlin told a Moscow court on Monday he had mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals because he had not slept for two days before the accident on Saturday.

Anarbek Chingiz, taxi driver who ploughed into crowd on June 16 in central Moscow, is escorted by police before a court hearing on his detention in Moscow, Russia June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The driver, Chingiz Anarbek, said he understood his guilt and apologized for injuring people.

According to Russian officials, up to seven people were hurt, including two Mexicans who came to Moscow for the soccer World Cup which Russia is hosting.