Three people hurt in Moscow taxi incident to be discharged from hospital: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Three people who were hurt when a taxi drove into pedestrians in central Moscow on Saturday will be released from hospital in coming days, state RIA news agency cited a city health official as saying on Sunday.

A view shows a damaged taxi, which ran into a crowd of people, in central Moscow, Russia June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Staff

The taxi drove into a crowd of pedestrians near Moscow’s Red Square, injuring seven people including two Mexicans in the city for the soccer World Cup which Russia is hosting.

Alexei Khripun, head of the Moscow city health department, said three people were still in hospital and in a stable condition, but they would soon be discharged, RIA reported.