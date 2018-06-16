FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 5:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Two Mexicans in stable condition after taxi runs into crowd in Moscow: embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two Mexican women are in a stable condition after a taxi ran into a crowd of people in the Russian capital on Saturday, the Mexican embassy in Moscow said on Twitter.

A police officer stands next to a damaged taxi, which ran into a crowd of people, in central Moscow, Russia June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Staff

The embassy said the women had been lightly injured and were receiving consular assistance.

Thousands of Mexican soccer fans have descended on Russia for the World Cup, which is taking place in 11 cities until July 15. Mexico play Germany at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on Sunday.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jack Stubbs

