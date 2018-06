MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two Mexicans, two Russians and a Ukrainian were hospitalized on Saturday after a taxi drove into a crowd in central Moscow, an emergency services source told TASS news agency.

A damaged taxi, which ran into a crowd of people, is evacuated in central Moscow, Russia June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jack Stubbs

Police said seven people were hurt in the incident, which took place as residents and visiting soccer fans thronged the center of Moscow on a summer evening.