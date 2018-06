MOSCOW (Reuters) - A taxi mounted a pavement in central Moscow on Saturday and accelerated into a crowd of people, knocking over pedestrians and carrying some on the bonnet of the car for a short distance, according to video of the incident posted on social media.

Policemen stand guard after a taxi ran into crowds of people in central Moscow, Russia June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jack Stubbs

The driver of the taxi, who wore black trousers and a black t-shirt, was then shown running away from the scene.