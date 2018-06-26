Factbox: Senegal vs. Colombia

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Senegal play Colombia in a World Cup Group H match in Samara on Thursday.

Where: Samara Arena, Samara

Capacity: 41,970

When: Thursday, June 28, 1800 local (1400 GMT/10 AM ET)

Key stats:

- Senegal will qualify for the next round by avoiding defeat and they could even finish top of the group if they draw and Japan lose at the same time against Poland in Volgograd.

- A draw could also be good enough for Colombia to advance to the next round, although only if Japan lose to Poland.

- Colombia will qualify if they win and in the process leave Senegal in peril, although the Africans could lose and still advance on goal difference if Japan are beaten by a heavier margin.

- The group winner will face the runner-up in Group G, which is either Belgium or England. The group runner-up will face the winners of Group G, again either the Belgians or English.

- Senegal’s only previous World Cup appearance saw them go on to reach the quarter-finals in 2002. They are one of only three African countries to have progressed that far.

- Coach Aliou Cisse captained Senegal in their 2002 campaign and is one of only two African coaches at the tournament in Russia — Nabil Maaloul of Tunisia being the other.

- Colombia are playing in their fifth World Cup, with their quarter-final appearance at Brazil 2014 — where they lost to the hosts — their best performance.

Previous meetings:

The two sides have met once before when Senegal traveled to Argentina to meet Colombia, who were based there, in a friendly warm-up ahead of the 2014 World Cup. Senegal came from two goals down at halftime to draw 2-2 in Buenos Aires.