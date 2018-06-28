Senegal and Colombia drawing at halftime in tense encounter

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Senegal and Colombia, who had James Rodriguez go off through injury after half an hour, were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their decisive Group H match in Samara on Thursday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group H - Senegal vs Colombia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 28, 2018 Colombia's Yerry Mina scores their first goal REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Senegal thought they had a penalty in the 17th minute when Sadio Mane appeared to have been brought down by Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez and referee Milorad Mazic pointed to the spot. However, after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR) the decision was reversed.

Colombia know a win in Samara will see them progress to the last 16 whilst a draw is enough to take Senegal into the knockout stages.