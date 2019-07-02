Politicians and celebrities light up social media after U.S. win

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American politicians, athletes and celebrities flooded social media on Tuesday to cheer the U.S. soccer team’s 2-1 victory over England in their women’s World Cup semi-final.

Fans react as the U.S. defeats England during the Women's World Cup semi-final match, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The defending champions won a dramatic, action-filled match against the Lionesses to reach an unprecedented third back-to-back World Cup final appearance, earning praise across Twitter.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saluted the win, tweeting a photo of captain Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping post-goal celebration.

“Congrats to the #USWNT for earning that tea,” wrote Clinton (@HillaryClinton). “On to the final!”

Other Democratic politicians echoed Clinton, days after a row broke out between co-captain Megan Rapinoe and Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Beating England. Right before the Fourth of July. In the semifinal of the World Cup. Congratulations @USWNT. Can’t wait to see you play in the final!” tweeted the leading Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer).

“Congratulations to our @USWNT! I think they deserve a raise, don’t you?” tweeted Kirsten Gillibrand (@SSenGillibrand), a Democratic presidential candidate and current senator, referencing the team’s well-publicized fight for pay equity in sport.

The match dominated Twitter trending topics in the United States for long after its conclusion, with celebrities such as Dan Rather, Ellen DeGeneres and George Takei declaring their allegiance to soccer’s Stars and Stripes.

Billie Jean King, a 12-times Grand Slam singles title-winner who championed equal pay in tennis, also cheered the Americans.

“Go get it, #USWNT!” wrote King (@BillieJeanKing). “Congratulations on another incredible performance!”