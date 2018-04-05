FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 9:27 AM / in an hour

Soccer: Russian railways named as official World Cup sponsor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Russian Railways has been named as an official sponsor of the 2018 World Cup, which is being held in the country in June and July, global soccer body FIFA said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign with the logo of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is on display near the Kremlin before the events, dedicated to the upcoming World Cup Final Draw, in central Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

FIFA said the state railway monopoly would be a third-tier regional sponsor of the event, joining fellow Russian companies Alfa-Bank and Rostelecom.

Russian Railways is offering 880,000 free journeys to match ticket holders traveling between venue cities and that half of those had already been booked, FIFA said in a statement.

It added that an additional 728 long-distance trains on 31 routes had been scheduled during the course of the tournament.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis

