Factbox: Serbia vs. Brazil

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Brazil play Serbia in a World Cup Group E match in Moscow on Wednesday.
Where: Spartak Stadium
Capacity: 45,000
When: Wednesday June 27, 2100 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)
Referee: To be announced
Key stats:
- A win or draw for Brazil will guarantee their progress into the qualifying stages.
- Serbia will qualify if they beat Brazil, but a draw could see them through if the Swiss are beaten by Costa Rica by more than one goal.
- The winners of Group E will go to Samara to face the runners-up in Group F, a place that could be occupied by either Germany, Mexico, Sweden or South Korea.
- Second-place in Group E will play the winner of Group F in St Petersburg.
- Serbia have six players on one yellow card, while Brazil have Casemiro, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho on yellows.
Previous meetings:
Brazil and Serbia have met only once before, with Brazil winning in a friendly in Sao Paulo on the eve of the 2014 World Cup by a single goal.
However, Brazil faced Yugoslavia 18 times, winning nine and losing only twice. Those two defeats came in 1930 and 1934.
