June 25, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Factbox: Serbia vs. Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Brazil play Serbia in a World Cup Group E match in Moscow on Wednesday.

Where: Spartak Stadium

Capacity: 45,000

When: Wednesday June 27, 2100 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- A win or draw for Brazil will guarantee their progress into the qualifying stages.

- Serbia will qualify if they beat Brazil, but a draw could see them through if the Swiss are beaten by Costa Rica by more than one goal.

- The winners of Group E will go to Samara to face the runners-up in Group F, a place that could be occupied by either Germany, Mexico, Sweden or South Korea.

- Second-place in Group E will play the winner of Group F in St Petersburg.

- Serbia have six players on one yellow card, while Brazil have Casemiro, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho on yellows.

Previous meetings:

Brazil and Serbia have met only once before, with Brazil winning in a friendly in Sao Paulo on the eve of the 2014 World Cup by a single goal.

However, Brazil faced Yugoslavia 18 times, winning nine and losing only twice. Those two defeats came in 1930 and 1934.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson

