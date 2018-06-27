FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 27, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Brazil named unchanged line-up to face Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Brazil named an unchanged line-up for their World Cup Group E match against Serbia on Wednesday while their opponents made three changes to the side who lost 2-1 to Switzerland.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Serbia vs Brazil - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 27, 2018 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Gabriel Jesus was again preferred in Brazil’s attack to Roberto Firmino while Willian kept his place on the right of midfield. Brazil coach Tite rotates the captaincy and this time the armband was given to central defender Miranda.

Serbia brought in 34-year-old right back Antonio Rukavina, defender Milos Veljkovic and forward Adem Ljajic in their bid to upset the South Americans.

Serbia, on three points, face the huge task of needing to beat five-times champions Brazil to qualify for the last 16, as a draw would leave them relying on Costa Rica to comfortably beat Switzerland. Brazil, with four points, will be certain to progress with a draw.

Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.