Factbox: Serbia v Switzerland

(Reuters) - Switzerland play Serbia in a World Cup Group E match on Friday.

Where: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Capacity: 33,973

When: Friday June 22, 2000 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Referee: TBC

Key stats:

- Switzerland opened their World Cup account with a gutsy 1-1 draw against five-times champions Brazil while Serbia went top the group with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

- The Switzerland and Serbia goals both came from set pieces, Steven Zuber scoring with a header from a corner for the Swiss while Serbia’s captain Aleksandar Kolarov curled home a free kick for the winner.

- Serbia scored in every qualifier and averaged two goals per game but were limited to one goal in their opening World Cup victory over Costa Rica in Russia.

- Switzerland reached the last 16 in 2014, where they lost to Argentina, and in 2006, when they lost to Ukraine on penalties.

Previous meetings: The two sides have never met.