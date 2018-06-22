FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Switzerland unchanged for Serbia match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KALININGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic who will send out the same starting team that drew with Brazil to face Serbia in World Cup Group E on Friday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Switzerland - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 17, 2018 Switzerland players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Valon Behrami, who suffered a knock in that game, plays in midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation and Petkovic kept faith with struggling striker Haris Seferovic.

Serbia, who beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their first game, made one change with coach Mladen Krstajic including Filip Kostic in place of midfielder Adem Ljajic.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Kaliningrad, Editing by Ed Osmond

