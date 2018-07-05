FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: Sweden versus England

Jack Tarrant

2 Min Read

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden play England in a World Cup quarter-final in Samara on Saturday:

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 England's Harry Kane during the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Where: Samara Arena

Capacity: 41,970

When: Saturday July 7, 1800 local (1400 GMT/1000 ET)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

Key stats:

* Despite scoring fewer goals, Sweden have had more shots on goal then England at this tournament. They have attempted 18 shots, one more than England.

* England’s Harry Kane is the top scorer at Russia 2018 so far with six goals.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Mexico vs Sweden - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 27, 2018 Sweden's Marcus Berg celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

* Sweden’s Marcus Berg has had 13 shots on goal during the tournament but has yet to score.

* Sweden’s Sebastian Larsson will return from suspension, but the Swedes will be without Mikael Lustig following his second yellow card of the tournament against Switzerland.

* England’s Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker, Rueben Loftus-Cheek and Jesse Lingard are all on one booking.

* England have scored nine goals at Russia 2018. Only Belgium on 12 have scored more.

* Sweden have only conceded two goals at this tournament. Only fellow quarter-finalists Uruguay and Brazil have a better defensive record.

* Sweden have made 140 defensive clearances at Russia 2018, more than any other team.

* England’s three goals from set pieces is the most at the tournament. However, they have also conceded twice in similar situations, including Colombia’s last minute equalizer in the last 16.

* England’s win over Colombia on penalties in the last 16 was their first ever World Cup penalty shootout success. They had lost the three previous shootouts they had been involved in.

* The last time the teams met in 2012, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals as Sweden beat England 4-2 in a friendly.

Previous meetings: In 24 meetings between the sides, England have won eight times and Sweden seven. Both previous World Cup meetings between the sides have finished in draws, most recently in 2006.

Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Hugh Lawson

