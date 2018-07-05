Factbox: Sweden versus England

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden play England in a World Cup quarter-final in Samara on Saturday:

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 England's Harry Kane during the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Where: Samara Arena

Capacity: 41,970

When: Saturday July 7, 1800 local (1400 GMT/1000 ET)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

Key stats:

* Despite scoring fewer goals, Sweden have had more shots on goal then England at this tournament. They have attempted 18 shots, one more than England.

* England’s Harry Kane is the top scorer at Russia 2018 so far with six goals.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Mexico vs Sweden - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 27, 2018 Sweden's Marcus Berg celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

* Sweden’s Marcus Berg has had 13 shots on goal during the tournament but has yet to score.

* Sweden’s Sebastian Larsson will return from suspension, but the Swedes will be without Mikael Lustig following his second yellow card of the tournament against Switzerland.

* England’s Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker, Rueben Loftus-Cheek and Jesse Lingard are all on one booking.

* England have scored nine goals at Russia 2018. Only Belgium on 12 have scored more.

* Sweden have only conceded two goals at this tournament. Only fellow quarter-finalists Uruguay and Brazil have a better defensive record.

* Sweden have made 140 defensive clearances at Russia 2018, more than any other team.

* England’s three goals from set pieces is the most at the tournament. However, they have also conceded twice in similar situations, including Colombia’s last minute equalizer in the last 16.

* England’s win over Colombia on penalties in the last 16 was their first ever World Cup penalty shootout success. They had lost the three previous shootouts they had been involved in.

* The last time the teams met in 2012, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals as Sweden beat England 4-2 in a friendly.

Previous meetings: In 24 meetings between the sides, England have won eight times and Sweden seven. Both previous World Cup meetings between the sides have finished in draws, most recently in 2006.