July 7, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sweden evacuates team hotel after false alarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden’s players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Sweden Training - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - July 6, 2018 Sweden players during training REUTERS/David Gray

The Swedish players were roused from their slumbers and moved out of their rooms, but luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and they could go back to recharging their batteries ahead of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.

“It was just after half past eight this morning, a false alarm. All the players are feeling fine,” Sweden press officer Staffan Stjernholm told website Fotbollskanalen (www.fotbollskanalen.se).

The Swedes have plenty of time for a nap before they take on England at 1700 local time (1400 GMT), with hosts Russia facing Croatia later in the evening in Sochi.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
