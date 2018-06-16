FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 3:39 PM / in 17 minutes

Factbox: Sweden versus South Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden play South Korea in a Group F match in Nizhny Novgorod on Monday.

Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Capacity: 43,319

When: Monday June 18, 1500 local (1200 GMT/8 AM ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- Sweden are back for the first time since 2006 as they compete at a 12th World Cup finals, having upset Italy in the playoffs last November. Their best result was runners-up when they hosted the 1958 tournament.

- South Korea have qualified for every World Cup since 1986, making it now nine in a row, with their best performance reaching the semi-final when they were co-hosts with Japan of the 2002 tournament.

- Sweden have not won their opening game at any World Cup since 1958, when they beat Mexico 3-0 on home soil. Since then, they have drawn five and lost two.

- The Koreans have won only one of their last nine World Cup games, which was a 2-0 victory over Greece in their opening game in 2010.

Previous meetings: They have played four times, with Sweden winning twice and the other two being drawn.

Last meeting: South Korea 2 Sweden 2 (Seoul, 2005)

Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
