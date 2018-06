NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Sweden dominated the aerial battle and had the best of the chances but were being held 0-0 by South Korea at halftime in a scrappy Group F encounter at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Sweden vs South Korea - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 18, 2018 South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Swedish striker Marcus Berg had the best opportunity to break the deadlock, but side-footed the ball into the knee of South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo from point blank range in the 21st minute.