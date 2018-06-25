FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 25, 2018 / 3:32 PM / in 2 hours

Factbox: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NIZNHY NOVGOROD (Reuters) - Switzerland play Costa Rica in a Group E game at the World Cup on Wednesday.

Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Capacity: 45,000

When: Wednesday, June 27, 2100 local (1800 GMT/2 PM ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- Costa Rica are already eliminated

- A draw will take Switzerland through whatever the result of the match between Brazil and Serbia.

- Switzerland will go through with a defeat if Serbia lose to Brazil.

- Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri could be ruled out of the match if FIFA bans them for their goal celebrations in the 2-1 win over Serbia, when the players appeared to make a political gesture.

- Switzerland have lost only one of their last 24 matches.

- Switzerland also faced CONCACAF opponents at the last two World Cups. They drew 0-0 with Honduras in 2010 and beat the same opponents 3-0 in 2014.

- Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals at the last World Cup and did not lose a game, going out on penalties to the Netherlands. This time, they have lost their two opening games without scoring.

- Switzerland will face a team from Group F if they qualify - which could be any of Germany, Mexico, Sweden or South Korea.

Previous meetings: The two sides have met twice before, both times in friendlies played in Switzerland.

Switzerland won 2-0 in 2006 and lost 1-0 four years later.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.