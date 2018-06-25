Factbox: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

NIZNHY NOVGOROD (Reuters) - Switzerland play Costa Rica in a Group E game at the World Cup on Wednesday.

Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Capacity: 45,000

When: Wednesday, June 27, 2100 local (1800 GMT/2 PM ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- Costa Rica are already eliminated

- A draw will take Switzerland through whatever the result of the match between Brazil and Serbia.

- Switzerland will go through with a defeat if Serbia lose to Brazil.

- Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri could be ruled out of the match if FIFA bans them for their goal celebrations in the 2-1 win over Serbia, when the players appeared to make a political gesture.

- Switzerland have lost only one of their last 24 matches.

- Switzerland also faced CONCACAF opponents at the last two World Cups. They drew 0-0 with Honduras in 2010 and beat the same opponents 3-0 in 2014.

- Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals at the last World Cup and did not lose a game, going out on penalties to the Netherlands. This time, they have lost their two opening games without scoring.

- Switzerland will face a team from Group F if they qualify - which could be any of Germany, Mexico, Sweden or South Korea.

Previous meetings: The two sides have met twice before, both times in friendlies played in Switzerland.

Switzerland won 2-0 in 2006 and lost 1-0 four years later.