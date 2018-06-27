Swiss pair, fined by FIFA, to play against Costa Rica

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, who were fined by FIFA this week after politically-charged goal celebrations, were both named by Switzerland in their starting line-up for Wednesday’s Group E game against Costa Rica at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Serbia vs Switzerland - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 22, 2018 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The pair escaped possible suspension and take their place in an attacking team with Breel Embolo and Mario Gavranovic making their first starts of the tournament as the two changes from Friday’s 2-1 win over Serbia. The Swiss need only a draw to advance.

The match will probably be the last in Costa Rica colors for 32-year-old striker Bryan Ruiz, who hinted as much on social media in the build-up. Ruiz is earning his 112th cap on Wednesday.

Already eliminated Costa Rica included Joel Campbell, Daniel Colindres, David Guzmann and Kendall Watson as they made four changes from the team that lost to Brazil in their previous game.