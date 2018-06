NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Blerim Dzemaili blasted Switzerland into a 1-0 halftime lead against Costa Rica with a close range strike in the 31st minute on Wednesday to put them on course for the next round of the World Cup.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Switzerland vs Costa Rica - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 27, 2018 Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Already-eliminated Costa Rica twice hit the woodwork in the opening 10 minutes but remained the only side at the tournament without a goal.