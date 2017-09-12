Soccer: World Cup tickets to cost from $105 to $1100

ZURICH (Reuters) - Tickets for next year’s World Cup in Russia will go on sale from Thursday with prices ranging from $105 for the cheapest seats at group stage matches to $1,100 for the most expensive seats at the final, FIFA said on Tuesday.

A man takes a picture of the World Cup trophy after a news conference devoted to the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The global soccer body said in a statement that sales, which would be made through its website, would be divided into two phases, followed by last-minute sales.

“We have put in place a ticketing system that will enable all fans a fair chance to secure tickets,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “Throughout history, fans have made a key contribution to the fascination of the FIFA World Cup.”

Three categories of tickets will be available, with Category 1 the most expensive, FIFA said.

The cheapest seats, Category 3, will cost from $105 for group stage matches, to $175 for the quarter-finals and $455 for the final. Category 1 seats will cost between $550 in the group stage and $1,100 for the final.

FIFA said there would also be a Category 4 price band, available only to Russian residents at discounted prices varying between 1,280 roubles ($22.19) for group stage games to 7,040 roubles for the final. A similar policy was used in Brazil in 2014.

The first phase of sales will run from Sept. 14 to Nov. 16 and the second from Dec.5 to Jan 31 and then March 13 to April 3, FIFA said. Last-minute sales would be offered between April 18 and July 15, the day of the final.

FIFA confirmed that all supporters would need an official identity document known as a FAN ID, issued by the Russian authorities, to attend games.