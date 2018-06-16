Factbox: Tunisia versus England

(Reuters) - England play Tunisia in a Group G match in Volgograd on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - England Training - Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 13, 2018 England's Harry Kane during training REUTERS/Lee Smith

Where: Volgograd Arena

Capacity: 43,713

When: Monday June 18, 2100 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Key stats:

- England will be competing at their 15th World Cup finals this year and are aiming to move past disappointing campaigns in recent major tournaments as they look to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

- Tunisia will be appearing in their fifth World Cup finals but the North African nation have never progressed past the group stage.

- England, who won the tournament in 1966, were unbeaten in their World Cup qualifiers and are entering the finals in good form after recording three wins and a draw in their last four international friendlies.

- Tunisia were also unbeaten in qualification and earned hard-fought draws against Portugal and Turkey in their warm-up fixtures but suffered a narrow defeat by Spain. Their last international victory came against Costa Rica in March.

Previous meetings: The teams have played each other once before - England beat Tunisia 2-0 in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.