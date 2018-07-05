Never mind Uruguay's defense, let's focus on our own-France captain Lloris

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Uruguay might be the team at the World Cup with most vaunted defense but France have to be watertight at the back too if they are to emerge triumphant from Friday’s World Cup quarter-final, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris warned on the eve of the match.

The France captain said so much was at stake that there could be no room for error.

“It’s a game that is going to be settled on the small details,” he told a news conference.

“We cannot afford to give away cheap corners or free kicks or anything that close to our penalty box because they are so dangerous there.

“France will have to be at its best, we know that in the end there is little to choose between these two teams. It’s going to be a very different match to the one you saw against Argentina.”

In last weekend’s round of 16 game, France scored four times in a blistering display, as they finally showed off their potential. However, they now face a Uruguay side who have conceded one goal in four matches at the tournament in Russia.

“The further we go in this competition the fewer mistakes we can afford to make,” he added.

Lloris said preparing for the eventuality of a penalty shootout, should Friday’s game at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium end deadlocked, was also important to bear in mind.

“In a shootout, you need to be a bit lucky but it is also something you can prepare for, not only from the goalkeeper’s point of view but also the taker of the penalties,” he said.