Cavani out, Stuani in for Uruguay against France

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Injured Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani failed to make the lineup for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against France, with Cristhian Stuani replacing him up front alongside Luis Suarez.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Uruguay Training - Uruguay Training Camp, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 5, 2018 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani during training REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cavani scored two goals in the round of 16 win over Portugal then limped off with a calf injury, and had desperately sought to get fit for the match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Uruguay Training - Uruguay Training Camp, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 5, 2018 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani during training REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez kept the rest of his side unchanged from the 2-1 win over Portugal.

France, who beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16, are without suspended midfielder Blaise Matuidi, replaced by Corentin Tolisso, as coach Didier Deschamps also kept an otherwise unchanged team.

The winners play either Brazil or Belgium who meet in the second quarter-final later on Friday.