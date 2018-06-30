Brilliant Cavani brace fires Uruguay into last eight

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani scored a stunning brace to lead the South Americans to a 2-1 win over European champions Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday and set up a quarter-final against France.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 30, 2018 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores their first goal past Portugal's Rui Patricio REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Cavani switched play with a long cross to Luis Suarez and continued his run to head home a pinpoint deep cross from the Barcelona forward and give Uruguay a seventh-minute lead.

Portugal defender Pepe made Uruguay pay for sitting back when he leapt unmarked to head in a cross from Raphael Guerreiro following a short corner to level the match at 1-1 in the 55th minute.

Related Coverage Santos shares Portugal's sadness but hopes Ronaldo will remain

That was the first goal the twice World Cup champions had conceded in the tournament in Russia, but it took Cavani only seven minutes to put them back ahead at the packed Fisht Stadium overlooking the Black Sea.

The Paris St Germain forward curled in a first-time right-foot shot from Rodrigo Bentancur’s pass to beat Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio before going off injured in the 74th minute as the Uruguay defense dug in to hold on to their lead.

“Happy for what happened today, I hope we can go further,” Cavani said. “It’s exciting... there are no words to describe this. Really, really, really happy - look at our fans! I want to continue dreaming.”

Portugal, who won Euro 2016 in France, dominated possession but their attack did not have enough bite to break through the Uruguay defense twice.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 30, 2018 Portugal's Pepe scores their first goal REUTERS/Jorge Silva

They had 61 percent possession, played more than double the number of passes as Uruguay and had 20 attempts compared to six from their opponents.

“I think there is often a mistaken assumption that possession leads to scoring opportunities,” Uruguay’s long-serving coach Oscar Tabarez told reporters.

“We have to be strong in defense and we have great qualities and skills, especially in our defensive line. Even if you don’t have a lot of possession you can inflict pain on your opponent.”

Slideshow (31 Images)

FRUSTRATED FIGURE

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure during the entire match and could not add to his four goals in the first two matches, failing to improve his record of failing to score in all six World Cup knockout matches he has played.

The Real Madrid forward had an opportunity in the first half to score from a free kick about 30 meters out but could only hit the wall.

“In football, there are no moral victories and I would have preferred to play worse and win the match,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said, adding they still needed Ronaldo to guide the national team’s younger players.

“But I do feel that the second half was very good from us in terms of desire and our determination to score. We tried our best and we played a good game. But you always want to win, and we lost, so well done to Uruguay for making it through.”

Uruguay will play France in the last eight in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday.