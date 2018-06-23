Factbox: Uruguay versus Russia

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Uruguay play Russia in a World Cup Group A match in Samara on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 20, 2018 Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Where: Samara Arena, Samara

Capacity: 41,970

When: Monday, June 25, 1800 local (1400 GMT/10 AM ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

** Russia and Uruguay have both secured their places in the last 16 after winning their opening two matches.

** Uruguay need to win the match to finish top of Group A as Russia have a far superior goal difference. Russia need only draw to finish top.

** The group runners-up will face the winners of Group B, where Spain are currently top. The group winner will face Group B’s runners-up, with Portugal currently occupying that spot.

** Russia have run further than any other team at the World Cup, having covered more than 233km in their opening two games. After Friday’s action, this was around 8km more than any other two-match team, with Australia their nearest challengers.

** Russia are the top scorers at the tournament with eight goals, three more than next highest scorers Croatia.

** Russia’s eight-goal total in their two games is equal to the tally that Spain scored overall in their 2010 tournament victory.

** Russia have scored two more goals in this World Cup than in their previous two World Cup tournaments combined (2002 and 2014).

** Uruguay have won their first two matches of a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1954.

Previous meetings: Russia and Uruguay have met once before with the two sides drawing 1-1 in a friendly in 2012. Uruguay played the former Soviet Union seven times, including at the 1962 and 1970 World Cups. The USSR won six out of their seven meetings, with the South American side getting their only victory at the 1970 World Cup.